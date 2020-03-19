Coronavirus: Gujarat govt orders closure of major temples

To stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in Gujarat, the state government on Thursday decided to close Somnath and Dwarkadheesh temples for devotees from March 20.

The two world-famous temples receive thousands of devotees everyday.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

In an official release here, the government said though 'aarti' will be performed at these temples as per schedule, devotees will not be allowed inside their premises from March 20.

The step has been taken to avoid crowding and enforce social distancing as part of measures to contain the spread of the viral infection.

Notably, no positive case of the coronavirus has been found in Gujarat till date.