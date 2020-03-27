Coronavirus: Homeless people moved to shelter homes in Nagpur amid COVID-19

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started moving the homeless people to the city-based shelter homes.

Talking to PTI, municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that the civic body has so far shifted around 300 people staying on footpaths to seven shelter homes.

"After being shifted to shelter homes, medical check- up of these people is being conducted," he said.

"We are working with the NGOs to provide food to these people. We are making efforts to shift as many homeless people as possible to these shelter homes," Mundhe said.

He said that in order to help the people during the ongoing lockdown, home delivery of grocery items has been started in the city.

"Under this initiative, 45 grocery stores have been identified in 10 zones of the city. Accordingly, people can call these shops and place their order. The goods will be delivered to the doorstep," he added.

The list of such grocery shops and their phone numbers are mentioned on the Facebook page of the NMC, Mundhe said.