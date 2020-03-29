Mumbai restaurateur with siren-fitted car detained

Coronavirus lockdown: Mumbai restaurateur with siren-fitted car detained

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 29 2020, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 09:23 ist
Representative image/iStock images

The owner of a well-known eatery in Matunga in Mumbai was detained on Saturday for flouting lockdown rules by moving about in a car fitted with a siren used by ambulances, police said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"The man has been detained and he is being questioned in Matunga police station," an official said.

He said action would be taken after the probe was complete.

The nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop ths spread of the novel coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

What floats your boat?

What floats your boat?

 