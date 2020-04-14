Coronavirus: Maharashtra professor develops torch to disinfect food

Seeking to prove the proverb - "necessity is the mother of invention", a Kolhapur-based professor has developed a torch that can disinfect food and other things.

At a time when COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping the world, this can be a useful device in the times to come.

The ultra violet (UV) torch has been developed by Prof Rajendra Sonkawade, who teaches physics at the Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

Prof Sonkawade was assisted by his kids - son, Aniket, a student of Deendayal Upadhyay Kaushalya Kendra in Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar University, Aurangabad and daughter, Poonam, a microbiology student at the Abasaheb Garware College, Pune.

"It is a very useful device," minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant said in a press statement.

The UV sanitising device is being introduced in two compact models - 16 watt/1 kg costing Rs 4,500, and 33 watt/1.2 kg costing Rs 5,500.

According to Prof Sonkawade, the UV torch has been tested and now production will be started by Mumbai's Pla Electro Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

The cost will get reduced in the times to come.

"It can be used in homes, shops, offices, stores, hospitals," he said.

The research has been inspired by a recent research paper published by Cornell University, New York, which has given details of how to eliminate such harmful bacteria-viruses as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Samant, the UV torch simply needs to be moved above the target - food packets, vegetables, milk pouches, currency notes for a couple of minutes. "The UV rays will kill all bacteria or viruses, including COVID-19 and make them safe for use," Prof Sonkawade said.

The UV rays used in the torch are within the normal parameters prescribed by the International Commission for Non-Ionising Radiation, Prof Sonkawade added.