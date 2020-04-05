No new COVID-19 case in Goa; state tally 7

Coronavirus: No new COVID-19 case in Goa; state tally 7

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 05 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 16:39 ist

 No new coronavirus case has been found in Goa as results of 18 fresh samples have come out negative, an official said on Sunday.

The coastal state has so far reported seven COVID-19 cases. There has been no death related to the viral infection.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said 18 samples were tested at the Goa Medical College and Hospitals laboratory on Saturday.

"All the tests have come out negative," he said.

The state has set up a special hospital at Margao in South Goa district for the treatment of coronavirus patients. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Goa
Vishwajit Rane
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 