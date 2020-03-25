Coronavirus: No processions, subdued Gudi Padwa in Thane amid COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19: No processions, subdued Gudi Padwa in Thane

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Mar 25 2020, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 16:45 ist

The Gudi Padwa or New Year festivities in Maharashtra's Thane district took on a sombre tone in light of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 112 cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country.

Normal life in the state has been severely hit by the viral outbreak that has forced people to remain indoors.

The pomp and glory of popular 'padwa' processions at Thane city and Dombivili town, which are attended by thousands, including local politicians and senior leaders, were sorely missed.

With the absence of the cultural processions, people rang in the new year in a subdued manner within the confines of their homes.

Organisers of processions in Thane city, Dombivili and Kalyan towns had cancelled these events a month ago, when coronavirus cases started trickling into the country.

