Court extends Nawab Malik's judicial custody till May 6

Court extends Nawab Malik's judicial custody till May 6 in property case linked to Dawood

The ED had arrested Malik, a senior NCP leader, on February 23 in the case registered under the PMLA

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 22 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 15:18 ist
NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI Photo

A special court here on Friday extended till May 6 the judicial custody of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Malik (62), a senior NCP leader, on February 23 in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | No relief to Nawab Malik as Supreme Court denies to hear plea against arrest

Malik was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his previous jail custody on Friday.

The Central probe agency had on Thursday submitted an over 5,000-page charge sheet against Malik in the case.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The ED has claimed that Malik was actively involved in "terror funding".

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nawab Malik
Enforcement Directorate
judicial custody
India News
Maharashtra
Money Laundering

Related videos

What's Brewing

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

In Pics | Celebs who failed to run their own businesses

In Pics | Celebs who failed to run their own businesses

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

 