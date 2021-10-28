Non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh

Court issues non-bailable warrant against 'untraceable' Param Bir Singh in extortion case

Singh, a Maharashtra-cadre officer of the 1988-batch of IPS is a former Mumbai Police commissioner and last posted as commandant-general of Home Guard

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 28 2021, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 19:18 ist

In a significant development, a Magistrate’s Court in Thane on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against controversial IPS officer Param Bir Singh, who has been untraceable for the last few months.

In a related event, the Crime Branch-CID of the Mumbai Police moved an application in the Mumbai Sessions Court to issue a non-bailable warrant. The court will hear the case on Friday.

Also Read | We have case where complainant has gone missing: Uddhav Thackeray's dig at Param Bir Singh 

According to earlier reports, Singh is either in Europe or Russia. 

Singh, a Maharashtra-cadre officer of the 1988-batch of IPS is a former Mumbai Police commissioner and last posted as commandant-general of Home Guard. 

Singh who has made charges of corruption against the then home minister and senior NCP leader faces multiple cases of extortion and misuse of office in Mumbai and Thane, the places where he led police forces. 

Singh had in the past repeatedly failed to appear before the Maharashtra government-appointed Justice (Retd) KU Chandiwal Commission - defying the summons.

