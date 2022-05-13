No medical bail but pvt hospital treatment for Malik

Court refuses temporary medical bail to Nawab Malik, but permits private hospital treatment

Last month, Nawab Malik was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital in the city for a few days

PTI
PTI,
  • May 13 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 15:04 ist
NCP leader Nawab Malik in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

A special court here on Friday refused to grant temporary bail on medical grounds to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, but allowed him to get treatment at a private hospital.

Judge R N Rokade, assigned to hear matters of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said Malik's daughter can remain present during the treatment.

The court also rebuked the prosecuting agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), for not taking Malik to the doctor who has been treating his condition since the beginning.

Malik (62) was arrested on February 23 by the ED in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, under provisions of the PMLA.

He is currently in judicial custody. Malik had sought temporary bail for a period of six weeks on a medical emergency. He claimed that he was suffering from kidney-related issues.

Last month, the NCP leader was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital in the city for a few days.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Nawab Malik
Maharashtra
Mumbai
NCP

What's Brewing

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Building prosperous villages

Building prosperous villages

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

 