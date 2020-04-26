COVID-19 claims lives of two Mumbai cops

COVID-19 claims lives of two Mumbai cops

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 26 2020, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 12:56 ist
Representative image/iStock

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has claimed the lives of two policemen in Mumbai.

While head constable Chandrakant  Pendhurkar (57) died on Saturday, head constable Sandeep Surve (52) passed away on Sunday.

Both were fighting COVID-19 for the past few days.

"The Mumbai police lost two brave souls in two days...may  the departed souls rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh tweeted.

In Mumbai, more than 50 police personnel including officers have tested COVID-19 positive.

