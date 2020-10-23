Covid-19 pandemic forces Shiv Sena to hold Dasara rally virtually

In a departure from tradition, the Shiv Sena would hold its annual Dasara rally in a virtual mode because of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray would address the annual mega event for the first time since he assumed the top post after breaking ranks with BJP, an ally of three decades, and joined hands with the Congress-NCP alliance.

The rally would not be held at the Shivaji Park and instead at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak – just across the road.

A small stage would be created from where Thackeray (60) would address the annual rally – a tradition that his late father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had started.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Thackeray’s close aide and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut confirmed that it would be a virtual annual Dasara rally. “The rally would be webcast on various social media platforms,” he said.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, tech-savvy Thackeray, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had been using social media platforms to address people of the state and video-conference to address meetings, reviews and events.

During the annual rally, Thackeray will spell out plans of the Shiv Sena and speak about the road ahead.

Balasaheb had addressed the first Dasara rally in 1966 and since then it has been an unbroken tradition – except for two occasions – in 2006 when because of heavy rains it was not possible and in 2009 because of Vidhan Sabha polls.

“The 'Dasara melava' at the historic Shivaji Park is a sort of annual pilgrimage for lakhs of Shiv Sainiks who throng the ground, often known as ‘Shiv teerth’. The last rites of Balasaheb were conducted at Shivaji Park. The Shiv Sena’s headquarters Shiv Sena Bhavan is located a stone's throw distance away from the ground,” said veteran journalist and author Prakash Akolkar.