COVID-19 positive cases shoot up to 64 in Maharashtra

In a major cause of concern, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has shot to 64 on Saturday. Of the 64 cases, 30-odd are from the Mumbai metropolitan region.

On Friday, the positive cases crossed to 50 and stood at 52. The fresh cases are reported for Mumbai (8), Pune (2) and one each from Kalyan and Yavatmal.

Among the positive patients include a worker at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Mumbai. One had a travel history to Ireland and another in Congo.

The major challenge of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is to break the chain of transmission and enforce social distancing.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the rise is a major cause of concern and people's cooperation is needed to fight out.

"If people don't listen and continue to use public transport unnecessarily.... we may have to think otherwise," he said adding that we are in Phase-2 and heading for Phase-3.

"A rise from 52 to 63 is big," he said, adding that while three are "contact cases", eight are "import cases" with history of international travel.

"The spread has been largely because of people who came from outside,' he said.

He also said that the rush of the working class in the railway stations to head back to their home state too is concerning.

Thackeray and NCP President Sharad Pawar is in touch with the Centre and spoke separately to Union Health Minister Dr Harshavarshan.

He said that the testing facilities are being increased. We have also requested the Centre to allow private labs with strict norms, he said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Meanwhile, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that Class X exam of state board scheduled on Monday, has been postponed and the new days will be announced after 31 March.

Several cases of people in 'home-q quarantined' mingling in public were reported. Some were also caught travelling in CR and WR trains. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has clarified that people who landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and are going to respective destinations, should hire private transport.