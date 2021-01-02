Covid-19: Worli Koliwada becomes free of containment zones

Once the epicentre of Mumbai's Covid-19 breakout, Worli Koliwada has become free of containment zones.

The entire G/South Ward of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) no longer has a single containment zone, according to the state government.

Maharashtra tourism, environment and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray applauded the role of Mumbai’s civic body and police in making it possible and made a special mention of assistant municipal commissioner Sharad Ughade.

“Ward G/S was the first epicentre of Covid-19. Thanks to our citizens, machinery of the State, BMC and Mumbai Police led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his personal attention, the ward is free of containment zones,” said Thackeray Jr, who is an MLA from Worli.

The G/South Ward, that covers the large parts of Worli, Lower Parel, Tardeo and Prabhadevi, emerged as the hotspot of Covid-19 crisis in Mumbai in the first week of April, with sudden mushrooming of cases.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar is a corporator from G/South Ward.

The mayor and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had been regularly reviewing the situation in the containment zones.

As far as Worli Koliwada is concerned, it is one of the earliest fishing villages in Mumbai, and been host to the original settlers of Mumbai - Kolis, Agris and Bhandaris - for hundreds of years, according to historical records.

Worli Koliwada is home to over 40,000 people and it was a matter of concern in June-July-August and the Covid-19 situation peaked. In December, not a single case was reported from Worli Koliwada.