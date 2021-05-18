Cyclone Tauktae claims 5 lives in Gujarat, a child among victims

At least five persons were killed and many were reported to have been injured as Cyclone Tauktae lashed the Saurashtra region of the state. A child was among the casualties.

Officials said that after the landfall between union territory Diu and neighbouring Gujarat district Gir-Somnath an extremely severe cyclonic storm ended at midnight and since then the Tauktae cyclone has weakened. Officials said that the cyclone rampaged through coastal towns, dumping heavy rains, flooding and ravaging homes and farmland.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said that at least three persons were killed in Vapi, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

Meanwhile, a top police officer in Bhavnagar confirmed reports of three deaths in Bhavnagar that include a 70-year-old woman and a father-daughter duo. They were killed as the roof collapsed due to heavy wind and rains.

The scale of destruction is yet to be measured but officials said that coastal districts such as Gir Somnath, Amreli, Junagadh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, among others are worst hit.

The trail of destruction that #Tauktecyclone has left behind in Gir Somnath district where it made the landfall last night @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/ZNsKMO4OuP — satish jha. (@satishjha) May 18, 2021

Rupani said in his briefing that talukas like Vaghasia, Gir Gadhada, Una, Savarkundla and Rajula received record 8-9 inches of rain leading to flood-like situation.

The state government said that power supply in 4,231 villages was disrupted due to the cyclone, out of which 1,958 were rectified.

3,502 electric feeders and 1,077 electric poles and 25 transformer centres were damaged. The national and state highways in Gir-Somnath and Amreli were blocked due to fallen trees. In Amreli alone, 145 roads were blocked. The state government had relocated over 2 lakh people who were living in low-lying areas.

"Power supply has been disrupted since Monday evening. The whole night we spent in fear and apprehension of the untoward incident. In the night, the wind was so strong that it broke out window panes, tumbled our water tanks and flooded our houses. In the morning, we woke up to see trees all around us uprooted. It was very scary," said R A Parmar, a resident of Una in Gir Somnath district.

Additional Chief Secretary, revenue and home, Pankaj Kumar told reporters in Gandhinagar that the cyclone has weakened after making landfall between 9 PM to 1 AM. During the landfall its speed was nearly 160 kmph which has now reduced to 105 to 110 kmph and it is heading towards Ahmedabad's Dhandhuka, Dholera. Ahmedabad district administration shifted 4,524 people from vulnerable areas to over 150 shelter homes in view of the approaching cyclone.