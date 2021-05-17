Cyclone Tauktae makes a landfall in Gujarat; heavy rains batter state

Powerful Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat late Monday, as heavy rains and strong winds battered the region and officials evacuated thousands of people including Covid-19 patients from hospitals near the coast.
"The (Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm) Tauktae lies close to Gujarat coast. The landfall process started and will continue during next 2 hours," the Indian Meteorological Department tweeted.
The ESCS TAUKTAE lies close to Gujarat coast. The landfall process started and will continue during next 02 hours.
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office
Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret
Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris
Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai
Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer
Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight
The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'