Cyclone Tauktae makes a landfall in Gujarat; heavy rains batter state

Powerful Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat late Monday, as heavy rains and strong winds battered the region and officials evacuated thousands of people including Covid-19 patients from hospitals near the coast.

Cyclone Tauktae Live

"The (Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm) Tauktae lies close to Gujarat coast. The landfall process started and will continue during next 2 hours," the Indian Meteorological Department tweeted.