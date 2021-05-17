Cyclone Tauktae makes a landfall in Gujarat

Cyclone Tauktae makes a landfall in Gujarat; heavy rains batter state

The landfall process will continue over the next 2 hours

AFP, Ahmedabad,
  • May 17 2021, 20:54 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 21:08 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Powerful Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat late Monday, as heavy rains and strong winds battered the region and officials evacuated thousands of people including Covid-19 patients from hospitals near the coast.

Cyclone Tauktae Live

"The (Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm) Tauktae lies close to Gujarat coast. The landfall process started and will continue during next 2 hours," the Indian Meteorological Department tweeted.

Cyclone Tauktae
Gujarat
Maharashtra

