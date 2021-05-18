Cyclone Tauktae sinks barge that had 273 on board, of which 177 saved so far

The Indian Navy has so far rescued 177 people on a barge that went adrift in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast..

Barge 305, which had a total of 273 people on board, sunk on-site on Tuesday morning as rescue operations are still underway.

Naval helicopter Seaking rescued three of the 177 people.

Navy is continuing its search operations with helicopters amid extreme weather conditions. The fate of the remaining on board is yet to be known.

INS Kochi and INS Kolkata along with MV Offshore Energy and MV Ahalya are continuing with SAR (search and rescue) in extremely challenging circumstances, the Navy said

More details awaited.