Mumbai: Docs try to stabilise vitals of Pandole couple

Cyrus Mistry car crash: Doctors trying to stabilise vital parameters of injured couple before surgery

The couple along with Mistry and Darius Pandole's brother Jahangir Pandole were on way to Mumbai from Gujarat

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 06 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 16:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Doctors at a hospital in Mumbai are trying to stabilise the vital parameters of Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole, injured two days back in a car accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed.

It is a common procedure before operating on any patient, said a medical officer from Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital where the couple is currently admitted. "Both of them are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since being brought here in an ambulance by road (on Monday). Once their vitals stabilise, a team of doctors will take a decision to operate,” he said.

Businessman Darius Pandole (60), who was sitting in the car's front seat, and his gynaecologist wife Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, were injured in the accident which took place in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon.

The couple along with Mistry and Darius Pandole's brother Jahangir Pandole were on way to Mumbai from Gujarat. Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats, were killed in the accident. Darius Pandole and his wife were injured and taken to neighbouring Vapi town of Gujarat shortly after the accident. Anahita Pandole suffered hip fracture while Darius Pandole had jaw fractures causing airways obstruction, a doctor earlier said.

