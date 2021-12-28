Decks clear for tree-top walkway in Malabar Hill

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  Dec 28 2021
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tree-top walkway, a first-of-its-kind project, would come up in Malabar Hill, the nature-rich locality of India’s financial capital of Mumbai. 

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been working on the project and now it has reached the stage of execution. 

The project is expected to cost around Rs 22 crore.

The proposal will now be tabled before the Standing Committee of BMC.

The BMC had invited tenders for this project back in August 2021, with an estimated cost of the project being Rs 12 crore. However, now there has been an escalation of cost given the nature of the project. 

Malabar Hill is one of the prominent residential areas in the city.

Known for housing Walkeshwar temple and Banganga tank, this hillock is situated at a height of 50 metres, highest point in South Mumbai. 

Malabar Hills is home to mansions for many celebrities and business tycoons.

The area also houses the Raj Bhavan, Varsha - the  Chief Minister’s Residence and Sahyadri Guest House. 

The elevated walkway along the tree canopy will pass over the Malabar Hill and end near the slope of Kamala Nehru Park overlooking the Arabian Sea.

The walkway will be around 700 metres long, 1.5 metre in height and 2.5 metre in width.

