Dhananjay Mahadik back in action after win in Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra

Popularly known as Munna Mahadik, Dhananjay is a veteran of Kolhapur politics

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 11 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 18:48 ist
BJP winning candidate Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik celebrates with party workers after being elected as a member of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. Credit: PTI photo

After lying low for some time, Dhananjay Mahadik is back in action after a convincing win in the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra.

Mahadik (50), popularly known as Munna Mahadik, is a veteran of Kolhapur politics.

In 2004, Mahadik, then with Shiv Sena, contested the Lok Sabha from Kolhapur but lost to NCP's Sadashivrao Mandlik.

After that, he parted ways with Shiv Sena and joined NCP.

In 2009, when he was not considered for Lok Sabha candidature, he quit and unsuccessfully contested as an Independent candidate from Kolhapur.

In 2014, he got a ticket from NCP and he entered the 16th Lok Sabha after defeating Sanjay Mandlik of Shiv Sena.

He received the Sansad Ratna Award for his outstanding performance in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, however, Mahadik, contesting again on NCP ticket, lost to Mandlik.

In September 2019, Mahadik along with his supporters joined BJP and was made the state vice president.

Maharashtra
BJP
Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Elections

