Dhananjay Mahadik back in action after win in Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra

After lying low for some time, Dhananjay Mahadik is back in action after a convincing win in the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra.
Mahadik (50), popularly known as Munna Mahadik, is a veteran of Kolhapur politics.
In 2004, Mahadik, then with Shiv Sena, contested the Lok Sabha from Kolhapur but lost to NCP's Sadashivrao Mandlik.
After that, he parted ways with Shiv Sena and joined NCP.
In 2009, when he was not considered for Lok Sabha candidature, he quit and unsuccessfully contested as an Independent candidate from Kolhapur.
In 2014, he got a ticket from NCP and he entered the 16th Lok Sabha after defeating Sanjay Mandlik of Shiv Sena.
He received the Sansad Ratna Award for his outstanding performance in 2017 and 2018.
In 2019, however, Mahadik, contesting again on NCP ticket, lost to Mandlik.
In September 2019, Mahadik along with his supporters joined BJP and was made the state vice president.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers
Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index
Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming
Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol
Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe
'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan