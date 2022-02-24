'Dirty dozen' would be behind bars soon: Kirit Somaiya

As the BJP launched a major offensive against the 27-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the saffron party’s top leader Kirit Somaiya said that the “dirty dozen” of the alliance would be behind the bars soon.

A former MP, Somaiya, who had been targeting the MVA on multiple fronts, also questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his family owning 19 bungalows in Korlai in Raigad district.

“Two of them Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are already behind the bars….the Dirty Dozen of Uddhav Thackeray would be behind the bars soon,” he said.

Among the leaders, he counted NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar.

“There are others Anil Parab, Sanjay Raut, Sujit Patkar, Bhawana Gawali, Hasan Mushrif, Anand Adsul, Pratap Sarnaik, Jitender Awhad, Ravindra Waikar who would go to jail,” he said.

