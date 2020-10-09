Disabled persons, cancer patients, accredited scribes can take Mumbai trains

Disabled persons, cancer patients and accredited journalists can travel by special trains in the Mumbai suburban network, railway officials said on Thursday.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, only essential services staff could travel by local trains till now.

A release issued by the railways said that on the Maharashtra government's request, the Railway Ministry has granted permission to accredited press reporters, differently abled persons and cancer patients to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

They will have to carry a valid identity card or certificate, the Central Railway release stated.

On Wednesday, the railway authorities permitted the famous `dabbawalas' or tiffin carriers and the staff of foreign consulates and high commissions in Mumbai to board the suburban locals.

Accredited press reporters should obtain QR code from the Maharashtra government at the earliest and until then they can travel on the basis of identity cards, the release said. P