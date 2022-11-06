'Double engine is corroded, Morbi bridge will keep collapsing if it comes back': Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sunday attacked the BJP government over the Morbi bridge collapse and alleged that it was due to corruption that the bridge broke away.

"Double engine is old, corroded and under its rule, Morbi bridge will keep collapsing. Gujarat needs a new engine," Kejriwal said, while addressing a roadshow in Wakaner town, a taluka in Morbi district barely 30 km from Morbi town.

"What happened in Morbi is very sad. There were 55 children out of 150 killed in the incident. These children could have been yours. But, the saddest part is there is an attempt to save some people. In the FIR, neither company nor its owner has been named. Why are they saving them and what is their relationship?" Kejriwal questioned while rubbing his thumb over his index finger, indicating money.

Also read | Former TV anchor Isudan Gadhvi is AAP’s choice for CM post in Gujarat

On October 30, a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town in which, according to state government, 135 people were killed. Local police have arrested nine persons including two managers of clock-making firm Oreva. Its owner, Jaysukh Patel had claimed that he had the contract for maintenance and management of the bridge and had spent Rs 2 crore on its repair work. Patel is reported to be missing.

"There is a storm of change in Gujarat. The double engine is not required, bring in a new engine. Double engine has become old, rusty and damaged. If you bring it, Morbi bridge will break but a new engine will make a splendid Morbi bridge," Kejriwal claimed. 'Double engine government' is a campaign of the BJP referring to its government in the state as well as at the Centre.

Kejriwal also repeated his promises of free electricity up to 300 units, Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance to youths, free education and better schools, free treatment in better hospitals, among other things. Claiming to be an "honest man", he said that he was not giving false promises of giving Rs 15 lakh if voted to power.