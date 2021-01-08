Drinking on Goa beaches to attract Rs 10,000 fine

Drinking on Goa beaches to attract Rs 10,000 fine: Official

Tourism Director Menino D'Souza said that boards cautioning people against drinking on beaches have been installed

Panaji,
  • Jan 08 2021, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 20:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

The Goa Tourism department has decided to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 for drinking on beaches after several areas were found littered with bottles post new year celebrations, an official said on Friday.

State Tourism Director Menino D'Souza told PTI that boards cautioning people against drinking on beaches have been installed.

The state government, in January 2019, amended the Tourist Trade Act imposing fine of Rs 2,000 for individuals and Rs 10,000 for groups drinking on beaches, he said.

"The tourism department will enforce the amended Act through police. Once we have our Tourist Police Force, we will be able to do it on our own," he added.

