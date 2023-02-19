EC order on Sena an extension of BJP's 'Operation Lotus': AAP

In a strong statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the Election Commission’s decision on the Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray case on Shiv Sena and 'bow-and-arrow' symbol is an extension of Operation Lotus.

"Under BJP rule, institution after institution has been destroyed and has been reduced to mere puppets and rubber stamps. The Election Commission is no exception. We have regressed as a democracy,” AAP said, which has governments in Delhi and Punjab.

"BJP is basically undemocratic and is reflective of the anti-constitutional psyche of the RSS. BJP can only win with polarisation or through state-sponsored stealth. This has been happening state after state. What is different in Maharashtra, is that an entire party was taken over illegally, throwing every rule and constitutional norm out of the window. ", said AAP Mumbai President Preeti Sharma Menon.

"BJP has made a mockery of both the democratic process and the electoral mandate. BJP's culture is one of naked power grab through any means. The conduct of the election commission has been such that it will even put the proverbial 'caged parrot' to shame. Political rivalry is never personal. But the BJP has made it personal, in the manner in which it is targeting opposition party held state governments,” she said in a press statement.

"The Election Commission order in the Shiv Sena case is an extension of 'Operation Lotus'. The brazen manner in which MLAs were 'bought', as though from a 'wholesale market', anti-defection proceedings stayed, the Modi government and the Governor were dubious in their conduct and an illegal defection was given the colour of a party take over, are simply dangerous and strike at the very foundations of federalism of our constitution,” the AAP said.