Fadnavis condoles death of ex-CEC TN Seshan

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 11 2019, 09:47am ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 09:47am ist
"India will always remember him as a great administrator," Fadnavis tweeted. Photo/Twitter

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday condoled the demise of former chief election commissioner (CEC) T N Seshan, describing him as a great administrator.

Seshan, 86, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest.

"Sad to know about the demise of Former Chief Election Commissioner Shri T.N.Seshanji. Known for electoral reforms, as a CEC he set a precedent for his successors. India will always remember him as a great administrator," Fadnavis tweeted. 

