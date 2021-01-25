Farmers' protests: Tractor march planned in Aurangabad on January 26

Farm stir: Tractor march in Aurangabad on Jan 26

  • Jan 25 2021, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 17:18 ist
An organisation representing farm labourers will hold a tractor morcha here in Maharashtra on January 26 in support of the farmers agitating at Delhi borders for the repeal of the three agri laws, a functionary said on Monday.

The march will start from Delhi Gate and culminate at Bhadkal Gate near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Aurangabad city on Tuesday afternoon, Lal Bawta Shetmajur Union president Ram Baheti told PTI.

He said at least six tractors will join the march apart from the people from various villages in Aurangabad district, he added.

"We had submitted an application to the police seeking the permission for the event three days back," he added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, while the Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution of the issue.

