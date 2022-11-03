Fast attack craft to be on display in Durgadi Fort near Mumbai

The Durgadi sea fort in Kalyan in Thane near Mumbai, which was once an important international harbour, would now be the permanent berth for the Indian Naval Fast Attack Craft T-80.

The Indian Navy and the Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Ltd (SKDCL) signed a MoU to display the ship as part of the commemoration of the 365th anniversary of establishment of Maratha Navy by the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Indian Navy was represented at the event by officers of HQ Maharashtra Naval Area.

SKDCL was represented by CEO Prahlad Rode and his team.

Built by M/s IAl Ramta at Israel, the INFAC T-80 was commissioned on June 24, 1998.

It was decommissioned on October 7, 2021 at Western Naval Command after rendering yeoman service for 23 years.

She was specifically designed for shallow water operations and patrolled extensively to provide security to Mumbai High Offshore Development Area and the coast of Maharashtra.

Even after her decommissioning, T-80 will continue serving the country and inspire Indian youth visiting the Naval Museum at Durgadi Fort, Kalyan.

The memorial will also showcase the state's rich maritime history, especially the roles played in it by the Maratha Navy and Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy had previously erected the decommissioned warship -- Prabal -- at Essel World.

Kalyan is the busiest junction as well as a key location from ancient times. This was an important international harbour developed during the Satvaahan era. The city was well fortified and it is said that it had 11 bastions and multiple entrances.

The fort was built by Shivaji Maharaj and marks the initiation of Maratha Navy. It is located in Kalyan west, near the Kalyan creek and the Mumbai-Agra Road.