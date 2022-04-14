Final Scorpene submarine to be launched on April 20

The sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene series - Vagsheer - would be launched on April 20 by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

The submarine is a part of Project-75 which involves the Scorpene or the Kalvari-class diesel-electric attack submarines by the MDL with French collaboration.

So far, four submarines of this class - INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj and INS Vela have been commissioned.

The two remaining of the submarines - Vela and Vagsheer are expected to be commissioned in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

INS Kalvari was launched on October 27, 2015, and commissioned on December 14, 2017.

INS Khanderi was launched on January 12, 2017, and commissioned on September 28, 2019.

INS Karanj was launched on January 31, 2018, and commissioned on 10 March, 2021.

INS Vela was launched on May 6, 2019, and commissioned on 25 November, 2021.

Vagir was launched on November 12, 2020.

The Scorpene or Kalvari-class submarines are one of the most advanced conventional submarines in the world. These platforms are equipped with the latest technologies in the world. More deadly and stealthier than their predecessors, these submarines are equipped with potent weapons and sensors to neutralise any threat above or below the sea surface.

The Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms, they have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles.

These submarines have a state of the art SONAR and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities. They also have an advanced Permanent Magnetic Synchronous motor (PERMASYN) as its propulsion motor.

