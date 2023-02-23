FIR against Raut over allegations against Shinde's son

FIR registered against Sanjay Raut over allegation against CM's son

A case was registered under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc), 500 (defamation) and other relevant sections

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Feb 23 2023, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 08:29 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Thane city police on late Wednesday night registered a First Information Report (FIR) for defamation against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his claim that there was a threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

A case was registered under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc), 500 (defamation) and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official.

Also Read: CM’s son has given 'supari' to bump me off: Sanjay Raut

The FIR was based on a complaint filed by former mayor Meenakshi Shinde, he said. "Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur," Raut had said in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner.

