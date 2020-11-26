Fire at industrial estate in Mumbai; no casualty

A major fire broke out at an industrial estate in Lower Parel area here, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said on Thursday.

The blaze erupted around 10:20 pm on Wednesday at a shop in a ground-plus-two-floor building in the Sun Mill Compound, he said.

More than 10 fire engines, jetties and tankers were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was doused by 2:20 am on Thursday, the official said.

"No one injured in the fire," he said.

The exact cause of the blaze not yet known, he added.