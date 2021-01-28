Fire breaks out at godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

A fire broke out at a godown in MIDC area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra.

Fire tenders are present at the spot and operation is underway to douse the fire.

Maharashtra: A fire breaks out in a godown in MIDC area of Bhiwandi. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Fire fighting operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZLTdCincBr — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

More details awaited.