Fire breaks out at godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Fire tenders are present at the spot and operation is underway to douse the fire

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 28 2021, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 07:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out at a godown in MIDC area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra.

Fire tenders are present at the spot and operation is underway to douse the fire.

More details awaited.

Bhiwandi
Maharashtra
Fire

