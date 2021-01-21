Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India in Pune; Vaccine facility intact

A fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India complex in Pune on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI the fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises.

Sources close to the SII said that the vaccine production remains unaffected. Three persons have been evacuated from the building.

SII is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use by the drug regulator of India.

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said that no lives were lost nor major injuries reported due to the fire despite "a few floors being destroyed."

"Thank you everyone for your concern and prayers. So far the most important thing is that there have been no lives lost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floors being destroyed," he tweeted.



The extent of damage is not yet known.

Top police and district officials are reaching the spot. A dozen fire tenders and jumbo tankers have been sent to fight the fire. "The fire broke in a building in the premises. We have sent water tenders to the spot," a fire brigade official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the officials of Pune district and corporation to review the situation. State Public health minister Rajesh Tope too is in touch with officials in Pune.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that efforts are underway to control the fire. The main SII complex is in Hinjewadi.

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the fire in SII Manjri facility, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Pawar, who is Pune district guardian minister, spoke to Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. The Covishield vaccine production is safe, he added.

