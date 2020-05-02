Five Indian Navy ships plan illumination to honour 'corona warriors'

About five Indian Navy ships have planned illumination from 1930 to 2359 hrs off Gateway of India, Mumbai. They will have prominent display banners "India Salutes Corona Warriors".

They will sound the ship's siren and fire a flare at 1930 at Anchorage. Additionally, the Naval Air Stations at Goa would display human chain messages on the Runway to honour the 'Corona Warriors'.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Aerial photography for the same would be undertaken. Social distancing norms will be ensured during the activity. Indian Navy aviation assets would undertake showering of petals by helicopters on COVID-19 hospitals on the "Corona Warrior Day" Sunday.

The activity is tentatively planned to be undertaken between 1000-1030 hrs. The hospitals include Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and INHS Asvini, Colaba and GMC and ESI Hospitals, Goa.