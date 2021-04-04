'Forces of darkness' at play in India, says Goa Archbishop on Covid-19 pandemic

Along with the Covid-19 pandemic, the world, as well as India, is plagued with "forces of darkness", Goa Archbishop said in his message to the people of Goa on the occasion of Easter eve.

In his message, Ferrao also said that Jesus Christ's resurrection on Easter was symbolic of victory over the "forces of darkness".

"Like last year, this year too we are celebrating Easter at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hold our world to ransom, with its trail of suffering, mourning and death. We also see forces of darkness at play in various parts of the world, including in our own country," Ferrao said.

Read | Devil taking advantage of Covid-19 pandemic: Pope Francis on empty Palm Sunday service

"We also see forces of darkness at play in various parts of the world, including in our own country. Let us intensify our prayer for the world as we continue to celebrate the victory of Christ over evil, hoping that we may be freed from the shackles that keep humanity enslaved to darkness," he also said.

"Let us intensify our prayer for the world as we continue to celebrate the victory of Christ over evil, hoping that we may be freed from the shackles that keep humanity enslaved to darkness," the Archbishop further said.

Catholics account for 26 per cent of the state's 1.5 million population.

Also Read | Scared to step out due to flagrant Covid-19 SOP violations: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of Easter.

Sawant said that Christ's ideals of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, compassion and brotherhood needed to be embraced in life by everyone.

“As we celebrate this very important occasion, let us try to practice, in our day-to-day life, these ideals which can make the world a better place to live in,” the Chief Minister said.