Maharashtra freedom fighter R V Bhuskute passes away

Freedom fighter R V Bhuskute who participated in Quit India movement passes away

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 16 2020, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 17:10 ist

 Freedom fighter R V Bhuskute, who had participated in the Quit India Movement, died of prolonged illness in Maharashtra's Raigadh district on Thursday, family sources said.

He was 94 and is survived by his wife, three sons and three daughters.

According to sources, Bhuskute was living with his daughter at Mangaon of Raigadh district, where he died.

Bhuskute, who had participated in the Quit India Movement, wrote several books on land laws and worked for the release and rehabilitation of bonded labourers in tribal areas of the state. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Obituary
Freedom fighter
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 