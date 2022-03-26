Fuel prices rising due to Russia-Ukraine war, MVA govt has offered tax waiver on LPG, CNG to help people, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said fuel prices were bound to increase due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and, therefore, the MVA government had waived off tax of Rs 1,000 crore on LPG and CNG in the state budget to give relief to people.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar also said the budget ensured there was no hike in any aspect so that people distressed by the pandemic and lockdown get respite. "The prices of petrol, diesel will increase as these are going up globally due to the Russia-Ukraine war. That is why in the budget, tax of Rs 1,000 crore on CNG and LPG, which used to be collected by the state government, has been waived off," he said.

Replying to another query, he said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will run its full term as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Congress president Sonia Gnadhi are united.

He said talk about the longevity of the MVA government always surfaces ahead of Assembly sessions but the ruling dispensation has progressed smoothly since late 2019. Pawar asked agitating Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staffers to join work or else they could face stringent action,

