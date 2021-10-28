Fully-vaccinated Walse Patil tests positive for Covid

Fully-vaccinated Dilip Walse Patil tests positive for coronavirus

The NCP leader had tested positive for the viral infection in October last year also

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 28 2021, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 15:56 ist
Dilip Walse Patil. Credit: Twitter/@Dwalsepatil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in a year. He had taken both the doses of vaccine against Covid-19.

Walse Patil in a Twitter post on Thursday said after experiencing mild symptoms, he decided to get tested for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive. My condition is stable and I am following my doctor’s advice. I urge all those who came in contact with me during Nagpur & Amravati tour, & other programs, to get themselves tested," he tweeted.

The NCP leader had tested positive for the viral infection in October last year also.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases and 38 fatalities, taking the tally of infections in the state to 66,06,536 and death toll reached 1,40,098, the state health department earlier said.

The state now has 19,480 active patients while 1,72,600 people are in home quarantine and 933 in institutional quarantine, as per official data.

