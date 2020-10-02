Gandhi Jayanti: Gujarat's Sabarmati jail inmates get 'Radio Prison'

Gandhi Jayanti: 'Radio Prison' for Guj's Sabarmati jail

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 02 2020, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 20:34 ist
Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General (Prisons) of Gujarat Police, KLN Rao (C), and his wife (R) attend the launch of 'Radio Prison' at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad on October 2, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Some 3,000 inmates of Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Jail got a Gandhi Jayanti gift on Friday with authorities starting a dedicated radio station for them.

'Radio Prison', operating from the premises of the jail to provide information and entertainment to inmates, was inaugurated by Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), KLN Rao.

"Along with entertainment, story-telling and cultural programmes, Radio Prison will provide information on legal aid, psychological counseling and training on different subjects. We will also transmit birthday wishes of inmates. Ten inmates have been chosen as radio jockeys to operate the initiative," Rao said.

Due to security reasons, the broadcast will be done through fibre network connected with speakers installed in every barrack, said DV Rana, Sabarmati Jail PRO.

Like any other professional radio station, Radio Prison, which will be on air from 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 6 pm every day, will play movie songs etc, he said.

"Selected inmates will be given a month's training as RJs by professionals," Rana added.

Gujarat
Gandhi Jayanti

