Gandhinagar civic polls: BJP widens lead, Congress, AAP trail

The BJP has widened its leading margin as it is ahead in 27 seats as of now in the Gandhinagar municipal corporation polls. The Congress is ahead in only three seats, while the AAP is leading in two seats.

The polls for the civic body were held on October 3 for 44 seats.

A total of 161 candidates contested in the polls includling 44 each from the BJP and the Congress and others from AAP.

The results hold significance as it comes after the recent changes in the BJP government in the state, ahead of 2022 Assembly polls.

In Gandhinagar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had put in a concerted effort apart from traditional rivals BJP and Congress. A total of 161 candidates contested the GMC poll, with the BJP and Congress fighting in all 44 seats and the AAP in 40 seats.

In the 2016 GMC elections, both the Congress and BJP won 16 seats each out of the total 32 seats existing at that time. Both the parties then had equal chances of forming the board through a draw of lots. However, at the last moment, Congress corporator Pravin Patel switched sides and helped the BJP come to power in the civic body.

The latest election was originally supposed to be held in April this year, but it was postponed in view of the high number of Covid-19 cases emerging every day at that time. The GMC poll is being seen as a litmus test for the BJP in the backdrop of its sudden and surprising decision to change the state's chief minister and the entire cabinet recently.

The party had registered a thumping win in the local bodies polls held in February this year. The state Assembly polls are due next year.

(inputs from PTI)

