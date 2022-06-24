Gave everything to Eknath Shinde, says hurt Uddhav Thackeray

In the face of the worst rebellion faced by his government, a deeply hurt Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Friday said that he allocated the best portfolio to rebel leader Eknath Shinde, accommodated him in every way, but he still revolted.

Shinde holds the Urban Development portfolio and is also the Guardian Minister of the Gadchiroli district.

“Since 2014, he (Eknath Shinde) has been a minister. If you look back, the Urban Development portfolio has been held by successive chief ministers but I allocated an important portfolio to him,” Thackeray said, referring to the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena dispensation and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“He was made a minister both the times. His son (Dr Shrikant Shinde) is an MP (from Kalyan). I did everything for him, yet my son (Aaditya Thackeray, who is the state Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister) is being targeted,” Thackeray said in a virtual address to top Shiv Sena functionaries and district chiefs.

In an emotional address, he asked rebels not to take the names of Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena.

“You can take away the flowers, the fruit and the stems of trees but you can’t destroy the roots and dried leaves will fall automatically,” he said. “Those who have left are trying to break the party. Why should I feel bad about those who have left? I am not greedy for power. People who used to say we will die but never leave Shiv Sena actually ran away today. I am not feeling bad as they were never mine.”

Thackeray said that he could not meet people because of Covid-19 and then his surgery. “I underwent spine surgery and Aaditya was in Europe (for official engagements) while I was recovering from the spine surgery. I could not move body from neck to toe and I had to undergo second emergency surgery. These people thought this is the right time to strike because they felt I would never be back on my feet again,” he said.