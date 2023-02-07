Goa Archaeological Ministry vetting destruction of mosque by Portuguese colonists

Amid Goa government’s efforts to restore temples destroyed by the Portuguese during the early days of the colonial era, the state’s Minister for Archaeology Subhash Phaldesai on Tuesday said that his office had received a plea for restoration of a mosque, which had been reportedly destroyed by the colonists.

Phaldesai also said that the state archaeological department was also in the process of vetting several applications related to restoration of temples destroyed in the Portuguese era. Goa was a Portuguese colony for well over 400 years before its liberation in 1961.

“The scheme is only for temples, if any other claims come then we will discuss it and decide. We have received one claim about a mosque, we will decide on it. Even if there are incidents related to churches then we will think about it. Basically this scheme is for temples. But we can propose incidents other than temples,” Phaldesai said.

Goa has been abuzz over CM Pramod Sawant’s initiative to restore Hindu temples which had been razed by the Portuguese in the 16th century, soon after it colonised Goa. Sawant has also allocated Rs 20 crore to the state archives and archaeology department for restoration of such temples in the state in his budget for financial year 2022-23.

Phaldesai’s ministry has also approached the ministry of external affairs to source official documents related to destruction of temples from government archives in Portugal. He also said that his department was also poring through Portuguese era records related to destruction of temples.

“Portuguese used to send orders in writing (about destruction of temples). Their documentation used to be perfect, which is there (with us). With help of it historians have written (about it). Hence archival sources will be converted into claims and archaeological remains will be studied to confirm,” he said.

He also said that his ministry had formed a special committee to vet claims related to destructions of temples in Goa officially filed with the state Archaeology department.

“They are vetting the details by visiting sites and speaking to villagers. When it gets confirmed that it was destroyed by the Portuguese, only then the restoration will be done. We want to do it in a fair way,” the Minister said.