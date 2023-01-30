Goa: Barge sinks off Mormugao Port, crew rescued

Goa: Barge sinks off Mormugao Port, all eight crew members rescued

A video of the incident showed crew members being rescued when the barge had tilted partially

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jan 30 2023, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 23:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Eight crew members were rescued on Monday after a half-loaded barge sank at Mormugao Port in Goa on Monday, a police official said. Barge 'Rio Martina-3', which was carrying cargo from a transshipper, sank at the outer anchorage of the port in the evening, he said.

"All eight crew members were rescued by other smaller ships operating in the area. The cause of the sinking is being probed," he said. A video of the incident showed crew members being rescued when the barge had tilted partially.

