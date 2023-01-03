Goa BJP to start signature campaign to pressurise Centre over Kalasa-Banduri nod

On the back foot, following the Central Water Commission's (CWC) nod to Karnataka's detailed project report (DPR) related to the controversial Kalasa-Banduri dam over the Mahadayi river, the ruling Goa Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, announced the launch of a statewide signature campaign to leverage pressure on the Centre to revoke the CWC nod.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that the aim of the campaign was to protect the interests of Goa in the ongoing Mahadayi interstate water dispute with Karnataka and save the future of Goa.

"We will start a signature campaign across Goa to save Mhadei... People of the state have started to vent anger over the approval of DPR. All feel that it is a one-sided decision and it is injustice done to Goa. Our five taluks namely Sattari, Bicholim, Bardez, Tiswadi and Pernem will be affected if water is diverted," Tanavade told the press conference.

The state president also urged people of Goa to send individual letters to the prime minister seeking justice for Goa in the Mahadayi issue.

Read | Opposition showing its mindset by finding fault with Kalasa-Banduri project: CM Bommai

The state president of the party also said that top BJP leaders in the state had met on Monday to discuss the future course of action on the issue.

"We discussed how diversion will affect Goa. Five Wildlife sanctuaries will be affected. Hence, we want to protect the identity of Goa. Central government should withdraw the approval given to DPR. We will send the resolution to the prime minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda," Tanavade said.

"The party leadership has also passed a resolution which states that unless the Supreme Court delivers its order on the petitions related to the dispute before it, no such action should have been taken by the central body," Tanavade also said.

On Monday, the Goa cabinet had also passed a resolution to not allow Karnataka to transfer water from Mahadayi basin until the Supreme Court decides on the petition filed by the Goa government challenging the award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal, which allowed the southern state to divert 3.9 TMC water from the river's basin. Sawant is also expected to lead an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, to urge the trio to ensure justice for Goa on the emotive river water dispute issue.