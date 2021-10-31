Goa Cong chief slams BJP's 'gutter-level' jibe at Rahul

Goa Congress chief terms BJP MP's Thailand jibe at Rahul as 'gutter level thinking'

Surya had said Gandhi was vacationing here as part of 'political tourism' because Thailand was closed to tourists due to pandemic

PTI
  • Oct 31 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 22:52 ist
Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar. Credit: Twitter/ @girishgoa

A day after BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed Rahul Gandhi was visiting Goa as Thailand was not taking in tourists due to the Covid-19 pandemic, state Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday called Surya's thinking as “gutter level.”

“In an attempt to make @DrPramodPSawant feel CM of Thailand, @BJP4India MP @Tejasvi_Surya with his gutter level thinking has compared Goa to #Thailand thereby insulting the women and people who have kept respect of the state high. We strongly condemn this character assassination of #Goa,” Chodankar tweeted.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Surya had said Gandhi was vacationing here as part of "political tourism" because Thailand was closed to tourists for the past one-and-half years due to the pandemic.

