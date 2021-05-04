Goa Opposition demands restriction on entry at borders, 15-day lockdown amid Covid spike

Implementation of strict restrictions on the state's borders and a 15-day lockdown will help the state curb the increasing Covid-19 infection rate in the state, which crossed one lakh cumulative cases in Goa, Opposition MLAs said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of Opposition MLAs, which had been called to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat also said that an expert panel needs to be set up to guide the state government on issues related to Covid management and slammed the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant government for sloppy efforts to contain the spread and growth of the pandemic.

Read | Curbs expanded to include non-essential services in Goa

"The government must immediately announce a 15-day lockdown in the state of Goa with closure of all the borders. Entry to vehicles carrying essential commodities, medical aid and equipment and vehicles on government duty may be permitted during the lockdown period," Kamat said.

"Opposition MLAs expressed complete displeasure over the attitude and approach of the government in handling the Covid situation. The MLAs strongly felt that the government must constitute a task force comprising of experts from civil society and army to handle and manage the Covid pandemic in the state of Goa," the former Chief Minister also said.

Kamat also said that Opposition MLAs sought transparency in the matters related to supply and administering of oxygen to Covid patients.

"There is apprehension and fear in the minds of the people about the shortage of life saving medical oxygen in the state of Goa. Government must address this issue on topmost priority and ensure that required oxygen is made available in the state. The government must engage multiple vendors to ensure uninterrupted and timely supply of oxygen. The government must ensure that Goa makes good the current shortage," the Leader of Opposition said.

"Government must take the expert opinion from academicians, educationists to prepare an academic action plan to ensure that inconvenience is not caused to the students studying at different levels. Government must take into consideration the decisions taken by other states with regards to SSC, HSSC and other examinations," he added.