Goa to have scrap yard policy in three months; notices issued to illegal establishments

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday assured the state legislative assembly that a scrap yard policy will be drafted for the state in the next three months and admitted that such businesses have been operating illegally for the last 20 years.

The chief minister was responding to a question tabled by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao about illegal scrap yards in the state.

A policy for scrap yards will be drafted in three months and all such establishments will be relocated by providing them land, Sawant said, adding that scrap yards operating in residential areas will be moved out on priority.

State Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserratte informed the House that the state government has issued notices to 380 scrap yards. Once a policy is in place, scrap yards will be relocated to separate land, he said.

The opposition benches including Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Cruz Silva, Venzy Viegas and Revolutionary Goans Party legislator Viresh Borkar questioned the government over the issue.

Alemao alleged that the state authorities were hand in glove with the illegal scrap yard mafia.