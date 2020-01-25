Godrej RKS launched at iconic RK Studios in Mumbai

The iconic RK Studios - built by the legendary showman Raj Kapoor - would now be known as Godrej RKS.

In 2019, the Kapoor family had sold the studios, located in Chembur, to Godrej Properties Ltd. In 2017, a fire had damaged the studios, which is one of the prominent addresses of the Indian film industry.

"71 years ago an iconic story began. Today, a new story is being built. If you are a true Bollywood fanatic, guess what it is to #LiveYourStory. #GodrejProperties," Godrej Properties tweeted.

"This is no ordinary Pin. It's the Pincode where a hundred stories have been told for the last 71 years. The Pincode to your dream where you can #LiveYourStory," it said.

It's the Pincode where a hundred stories have been told for the last 71 years. The Pincode to your dream where you can #LiveYourStory.#GodrejProperties #Chembur pic.twitter.com/TLTJfskPAx — Godrej Properties Limited (@GodrejProp) January 24, 2020

The Collector’s Edition Residences offer architecture that takes inspiration from Bombay Art Deco design. The development will offer state-of-the-art amenities, plush specifications, and strong security attributes. It will also seek to celebrate the legacy of this site by retaining some of its best-known features.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said: "We are thrilled to launch Godrej RKS at the iconic RK Studios in Chembur. We will seek to ensure we celebrate the remarkable legacy of this site with a landmark development that delivers an outstanding lifestyle for its residents."

Constructed in 1948, the RK Studios contributed to the Indian cinema. After the first film, Aag, made at this studio bombed at the box office in 1948, the RK Films – tasted first success with Barsaat (1949). The banner went on to make successful films like Awaara, Boot Polish, Jagte Raho and Shree 420.

Many R. K. Films movies featured Kapoor opposite actress Nargis. Raj Kapoor appeared in 15 R. K. films with Nargis and travelled around the world with her to promote the studio's films.

Thereafter, R. K. Films produced many films, including Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was Raj Kapoor's last film.

In the 1970s, Randhir Kapoor joined his father at the studio and made his acting and directorial debut with Kal Aaj Aur Kal in 1971, which also starred his future wife Babita, father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor. He went on to direct two more films with the company Dharam Karam (1975) and an incomplete film left by Raj Kapoor, which he completed after his father's death in 1988 and Henna (1991).

Late Raj Kapoor’s youngest brother Shashi Kapoor also featured in several R. K. films. When Raj Kapoor died in 1988, Randhir took over the studio. His younger brother Rajiv Kapoor directed Prem Granth in 1996 and Rishi Kapoor directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999). After 1999, the Kapoors did not produce films under the R. K. Films banner.