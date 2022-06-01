Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi clicked selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi was accused of extorting money from Aryan Khan's family by his bodyguard Prabhakar Sail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 14:04 ist
The infamous photograph of Kiran Gosavi with Khan Junior went viral while Aryan was being detained by the NCB. Credit: Twitter

In an intersting development concerning the Cordelia cruise drug raid case, Kiran Gosavi, a panch witness during the seizure of the case, told the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) that he had clicked the selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to show his friends, as per a report in The Indian Express.

The infamous photograph of Kiran Gosavi with Khan Junior went viral while Aryan was being detained by the NCB, raising questions on the irregularities in the probe carried out by the investigation agency. Another video, where Gosavi is seen holding a phone and Aryan Khan speaking into it, had also created widespread controversies.

Gosavi reportedly told the SIT that he had called one of his friends who had requested to hear Aryan Khan’s voice. He also claimed that the photo which he clicked with Aryan Khan was just to show his friends.

Read | Aryan Khan's bail: An indictment of the NCB itself

“Aryan Khan was searched but no drug was found on him. However, drug-related chats were found on his phone. I thought Aryan Khan was a celebrity and no drug was found from him, he was made to sit separately to avoid crowds gathering around him. I took a selfie with him to show it to my friends,” IE quoted Gosavi as saying in his statement.

 Aryan Khan, who was nabbed during the Cordelia cruise raids on October 2 last year and spent 22 days in jail, was given clean chit by the agency last week due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

Gosavi was accused of extorting money from Aryan Khan's family by his bodyguard Prabhakar Sail.

Prabhakar Sail, now deceased, had alleged that he overheard K P Gosavi, his employer, speaking over phone with a person, named Sam D'souza, about a deal to finally settle the matter at Rs 18 crore and out of this, Rs 8 crore had to be paid to Sameer Wankhede, the then Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director.

Also Read | Cordelia Cruise Drugs Case: 6 Key reasons why Aryan Khan got a clean chit

Sail, 40, died in April and the police said the cause of his death was heart attack. The agency had called him a hostile witness after he made the allegations.

Sail claimed that on October 3, 2021 he saw Gosavi meeting Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani along with Sam and that they had a short meeting in her blue Mercedes car parked in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. He stated in his affidavit that he collected two bags which he later found had Rs 38 lakh in cash.

(With agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aryan Khan
NCB
Cordelia cruise
Drugs on cruise
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

RIP KK: The top songs by the 'Voice of Love'

RIP KK: The top songs by the 'Voice of Love'

Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids

Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

 