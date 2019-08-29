Gujarat port on alert over Pak infiltration threat

Security arrangements have been enhanced at the Kandla port in Kutch district after intelligence input claimed terrorists from Pakistan are trying to infiltrate India through Kutch area using sea route.

The alert was issued by port authorities on Wednesday after it received inputs. This comes four days after Border Security Force found two Pakistani fishing boats abandoned in Harami Nullah in marshy Sir Creek area of the district.



Security sources said that the state government has declared a high alert. The purported intelligence input reads, "Pakistan trained commandos have entered Gulf of Kutchch through Harami Nala creek area. They are believed to be trained with underwater attacks. It is therefore directed to take utmost measures of security and prevent any untoward situation in Gujarat state..."



"The reason behind this alert is based on two abandoned fishing boat which was found on August 24 and statement by Navy chief that Pakistan-based terror organisation is planning underwater attack on India. The finding of the boats near Harami Nullah is a routine occurrence. But we have taken the advisory seriously and beefed up the security at all the ports," a senior police officer said.

