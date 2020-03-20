Gujarat sees 3 new COVID-19 positive cases; state tally rises to 5

Gujarat has reported three fresh positive cases of coronavirus on Friday. Government officials said that two women have been detected with the virus in Ahmedabad who have a travel history of Finland and United States, while the third case was detected in a male in Vadodara who recently returned from Spain. With this, the tally of coronavirus-infected people in the state reached to five.

"We have found five positive cases in Gujarat so far. They all are in the age group of 20 to 40 years. They are stable and have been quarantined in the institutional facilities and are under constant watch. We are isolating all the people who were close to them to control the spread," said Principal Secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi in Gandhinagar.

She said that on Thursday, two positive cases were found in Rajkot and Surat who had returned from Saudi Arabia and London via Mumbai airports. He said that so far, 150 samples have been tested out of which 123 were found negative, the result of 22 are awaited and five positive cases have been detected.

Ravi said that in the past 24 hours, 559 passengers landed at Ahmedabad and Surat international airports, out of which 63 were institutionally quarantined while 492 have been asked for home quarantine.